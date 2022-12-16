MOBLAND (SYNR) Price Tops $0.0084 on Major Exchanges

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, MOBLAND has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a total market capitalization of $104.94 million and approximately $73,078.84 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $898.24 or 0.05293213 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.09 or 0.00489634 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,923.08 or 0.29011060 BTC.

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

Buying and Selling MOBLAND

