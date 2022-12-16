Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBRX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 2.2 %
MBRX stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.