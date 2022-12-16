Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MBRX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 2.2 %

MBRX stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp purchased 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.