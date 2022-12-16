Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Lifted to B+ at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $62.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

