Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) PT Raised to GBX 1,823

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,760 ($21.59) to GBX 1,823 ($22.37) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MONDY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mondi from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,780.75.

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY opened at $35.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. Mondi has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

