Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $190.90

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.90 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 193.70 ($2.38). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.37), with a volume of 477,228 shares changing hands.

MONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 275 ($3.37) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 257.50 ($3.16).

The company has a market cap of £998.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,690.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 189.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 190.90.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone purchased 21,185 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £40,039.65 ($49,122.38).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

