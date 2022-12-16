Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16,120.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

