Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

