Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,175,168,000 after acquiring an additional 555,419 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 7,285,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,313,000 after acquiring an additional 723,042 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,703,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,551,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,096,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,386,144,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Argus reduced their price target on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

Moody’s Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $286.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $403.73.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

