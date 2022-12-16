MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Short Interest Update

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 845,400 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 612,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $15.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

