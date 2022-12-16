Morgan Stanley Downgrades Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $188.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $187.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.17.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 2.3 %

CW opened at $165.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.20. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

