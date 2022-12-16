MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.37

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 50814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a market cap of $494.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. Analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

