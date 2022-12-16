Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Trading Up 2.9%

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 156 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.88). Approximately 25,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 68,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 148.75 ($1.82).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

Motorpoint Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 150.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 181.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £137.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and accessories; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 17 retail sites across the United Kingdom. It also operates Auction4Cars.com, a business-to-business online auction marketplace platform for selling part-exchange vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.