M&T Bank Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,463 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 881 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,125. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $139.03 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.34.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.28%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

