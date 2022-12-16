MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.74

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.74 and traded as high as C$60.77. MTY Food Group shares last traded at C$60.06, with a volume of 9,751 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$68.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$171.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 4.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

