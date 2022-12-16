Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the November 15th total of 326,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MMNNF remained flat at 7.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 8.28. Munters Group AB has a fifty-two week low of 7.95 and a fifty-two week high of 7.95.

Get Munters Group AB (publ) alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Munters Group AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 95 price objective for the company.

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions for customers in Sweden and internationally. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.