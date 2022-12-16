Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Truist Financial lowered shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $46.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 25.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,673,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,860,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,673,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,823,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,754 shares of company stock valued at $13,915,495. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after buying an additional 285,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after buying an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,611,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,832,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

