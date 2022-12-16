MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Short Interest Down 26.3% in November

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,600 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 232,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of MYR Group from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Stock Performance

MYRG traded down $4.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 99,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,038. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.05. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $74.77 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $799.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.60 million. Analysts expect that MYR Group will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 637,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.