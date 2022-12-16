Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NBR. TheStreet raised shares of Nabors Industries from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.67.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Nabors Industries stock opened at $145.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.84. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $207.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($1.83). The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.20 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -26.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

