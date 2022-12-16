Nano Labs (NYSEARCA:NA) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.05. 38,972 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 207,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Nano Labs Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano Labs

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nano Labs stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Nano Labs Ltd (NYSEARCA:NA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.05% of Nano Labs at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nano Labs

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. It also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

