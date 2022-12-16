Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Nanobiotix Stock Performance
Shares of NBTX remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
