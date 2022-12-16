Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

Shares of NBTX remained flat at $4.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696. Nanobiotix has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Nanobiotix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.