NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.14

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.14 and last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 85333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NantHealth Stock Up 84.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $611.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

