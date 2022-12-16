Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $8.11. 116,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,172. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The firm has a market cap of $155.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

In related news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 4,972 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,670.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,989 shares in the company, valued at $400,730.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 10.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

