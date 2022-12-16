Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0314

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $3.71 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0314 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00118423 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00218740 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00054204 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,076,829 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.