Nblh Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,960.45 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Nblh has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $1,960.45 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nblh has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00030002 USD and is up 3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,512.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

