Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in November

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 301,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 302.7 days.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 10.4 %

OTCMKTS:NMAKF traded down 0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.22. 23,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,567. Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.21.

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.

