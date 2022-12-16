Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €61.25 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($64.47) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($68.42) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($54.74) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, November 21st. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($81.05) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Nemetschek Price Performance

ETR:NEM opened at €47.91 ($50.43) on Monday. Nemetschek has a one year low of €42.78 ($45.03) and a one year high of €115.90 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

