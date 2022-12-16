Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $72.83 million and $1.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,692.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00398727 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00022346 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.29 or 0.00840424 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001930 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00096375 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00601538 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00275337 BTC.
About Nervos Network
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
