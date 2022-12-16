Nervos Network Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $80.91 million and approximately $945,328.06 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,396.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00419600 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021204 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00853165 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00104873 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00617949 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00278269 BTC.
Nervos Network Profile
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
