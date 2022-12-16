Nervos Network Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $80.91 million and approximately $945,328.06 worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,396.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.99 or 0.00419600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.42 or 0.00853165 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00104873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.50 or 0.00617949 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.41 or 0.00278269 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

