Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $10.51 Per Share

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $10.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2024 earnings at $17.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $25.17 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.47.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $290.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.01. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 95,567 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $8,484,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $19,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

