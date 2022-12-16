NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $60.54

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 60.54 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 62.05 ($0.76). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.76), with a volume of 7,808 shares traded.

NetScientific Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47.

About NetScientific

(Get Rating)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in sustainability, technology, transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.