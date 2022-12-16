Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.92.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $40.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 7.05. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $93.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 27.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nevro in the third quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 43.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Nevro by 72.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.