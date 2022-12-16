New Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

