New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.62

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.62 and last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 48187 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $865,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,503,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,521.0% in the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 566,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 544,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 166,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

