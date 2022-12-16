New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Short Interest Down 25.5% in November

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

New Vista Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 300,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,679. New Vista Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 88.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,774,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after buying an additional 834,578 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 36.3% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,162,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 309,447 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 66.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 439,511 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 10.3% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,074,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 0.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 875,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About New Vista Acquisition

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

