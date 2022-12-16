New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,864 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,864 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Genpact worth $7,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 25.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 22.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genpact by 1,456.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,084,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,703 shares of company stock worth $11,865,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE G traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 21,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,055. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 28.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

