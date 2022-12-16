New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,854 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Avis Budget Group worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after buying an additional 856,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 203.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 789,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,769,000 after buying an additional 529,066 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11,720.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 196,434 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $27,354,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.20. The company had a trading volume of 25,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,735. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.57. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $327.80.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 473.08% and a net margin of 23.09%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avis Budget Group news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,172 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,297 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.