Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NMRK. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Newmark Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Newmark Group stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $664.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.05 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.92%. Analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

