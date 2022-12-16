News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stake Lowered by Metropolis Capital Ltd

Metropolis Capital Ltd cut its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,631 shares during the quarter. News makes up 6.5% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned 1.25% of News worth $110,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in News in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in News by 3,529.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in News during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of News by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.37.

News Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of News stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.