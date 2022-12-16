NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Boosted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 227.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 4.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEE. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.60.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

