Nexum (NEXM) One Day Volume Hits $300,685.14

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Nexum has traded up 129.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $300,685.14 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.37 or 0.05293454 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.54 or 0.00490193 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,890.78 or 0.29044194 BTC.

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

