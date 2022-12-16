NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in NIKE by 261.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $117,962,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $106.24. 121,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,529,516. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

