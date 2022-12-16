NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

NIKE Stock Down 2.6 %

NIKE stock opened at $108.51 on Friday. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $171.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.03.

Insider Activity

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $118,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

