Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Up 11.7%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 286,315 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,114,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,742.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $308,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,742.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,256,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,144,305 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

