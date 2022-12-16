Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,335,600 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 10,066,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 113,356.0 days.
Nine Dragons Paper Price Performance
Nine Dragons Paper stock remained flat at $0.97 during trading on Friday. Nine Dragons Paper has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
