NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NIOBF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 128,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,030. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

