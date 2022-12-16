NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,800 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the November 15th total of 513,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NioCorp Developments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NIOBF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.82. 128,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,030. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
