Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Short Interest Update

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 524,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nkarta news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 23,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $304,589.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,995.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $79,699.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,098.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,344 shares of company stock worth $396,093. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Nkarta by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 509,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $590,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

NKTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,964,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,247. Nkarta has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $343.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKTX. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

