NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP) Short Interest Down 23.3% in November

NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 156,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLSP shares. Maxim Group raised shares of NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

NLSP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 73,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. NLS Pharmaceutics has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

