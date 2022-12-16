Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC) Short Interest Up 11.1% in November

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MBTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $7,065,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 79.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,134,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after acquiring an additional 502,871 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 41.2% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,146,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 334,680 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nocturne Acquisition by 14.8% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition during the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Nocturne Acquisition Stock Performance

Nocturne Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,306. Nocturne Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Nocturne Acquisition Company Profile

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

