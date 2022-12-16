Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $261.20.

Nordson Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $241.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.27. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $263.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Nordson in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 186.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

