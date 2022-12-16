Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $259.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $264.00 to $259.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.80.
NASDAQ NDSN opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $263.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.27.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Nordson by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 752.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).
